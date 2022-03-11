Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Black Knight worth $44,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Black Knight by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,194,000 after buying an additional 281,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,754,000 after buying an additional 392,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Black Knight by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Black Knight by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,222,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Black Knight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,206,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $57.18 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKI shares. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

