Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $44,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

IJS stock opened at $101.62 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

