Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.73 Million Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $40,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at $125,000.

XT opened at $55.40 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.09.

