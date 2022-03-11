Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41.04 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Silgan worth $41,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,155,000 after acquiring an additional 233,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 77,545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after acquiring an additional 567,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Silgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after buying an additional 44,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 in the last three months. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLGN stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

