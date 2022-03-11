Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 373,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Macerich worth $41,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth $343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 25.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 64,944 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 12.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 103,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macerich alerts:

NYSE MAC opened at $14.87 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -1,999.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Macerich Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.