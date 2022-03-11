Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $42.07 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 37.85% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $42,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,499,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKMC opened at $85.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $91.44. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $97.15.

