Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $43.93 Million Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.75% of Privia Health Group worth $43,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRVA. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,355,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,728,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,065,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,679 shares of company stock worth $2,690,115 in the last quarter.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

