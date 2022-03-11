Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $44.19 Million Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.91% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $44,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.