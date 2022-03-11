Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of PNM Resources worth $43,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 39.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNM. Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

NYSE PNM opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

