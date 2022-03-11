Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of The Ensign Group worth $42,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 734.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,833 shares of company stock valued at $837,198. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

