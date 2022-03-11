Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of John Bean Technologies worth $45,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.11.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.