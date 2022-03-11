Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Q2 worth $40,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Q2 by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

QTWO opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $116.01.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

