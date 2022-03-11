Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $42,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

