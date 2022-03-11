Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Univar Solutions worth $41,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth about $208,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNVR opened at $29.85 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $466,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,825 shares of company stock worth $2,225,914. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

