Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 14,893 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of CMC Materials worth $44,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $182.29 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.29.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.