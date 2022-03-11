Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 7,153 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.31% of GATX worth $41,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $118.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.87.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

