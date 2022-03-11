Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 927 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Lancaster Colony worth $44,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.43. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

