Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Merit Medical Systems worth $42,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $63.87 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.