Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Change Healthcare worth $44,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

