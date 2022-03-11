Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,431 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of Walker & Dunlop worth $42,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 916.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

NYSE WD opened at $132.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.20. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

