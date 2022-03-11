Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 280,132 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 280,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Viavi Solutions worth $40,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 72.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,267 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 244.7% in the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 849,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 822,231 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 174.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 402,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 392,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,179.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $279,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.33 and a beta of 0.70. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

