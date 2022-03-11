Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 39,879 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Select Medical worth $42,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Select Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $24.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

