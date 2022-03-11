Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,939 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.68% of Trinity Industries worth $44,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $9,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 287,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 179,820 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $4,263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 149,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

