Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $41,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

OFC opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

