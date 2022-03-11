Bao Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64,031.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $4.47 million and $64,031.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00045444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.57 or 0.06620184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,546.02 or 0.99221326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00042053 BTC.

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

