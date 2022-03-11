Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $8.30 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.
BZUN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.
Shares of BZUN stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baozun has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $519.53 million, a P/E ratio of 257.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Baozun by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Baozun by 4.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
