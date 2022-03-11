Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $8.30 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.

BZUN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baozun has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $519.53 million, a P/E ratio of 257.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Baozun by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Baozun by 4.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

