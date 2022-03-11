Barclays (LON:BARC) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.75) target price on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 262 ($3.43).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 158.52 ($2.08) on Thursday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.55.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($146,817.22).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

