Barclays Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 2,280

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($32.10) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASOMY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.24) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,583.33.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOMY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,196. ASOS has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.