Barclays Reiterates “$82.00” Price Target for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $82.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

ORCL traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $78.69. 974,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,982,171. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $210.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

