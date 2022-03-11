Barclays Trims Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Target Price to $10.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Diversey has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 281,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,440,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after acquiring an additional 86,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,031,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

