Barclays Trims LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Target Price to $17.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 43.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $11.85 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,389 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,998,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,836,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,753,000. Finally, Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $19,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

