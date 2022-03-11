Barrington Research Trims StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Target Price to $6.00

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

SRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on StarTek in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Get StarTek alerts:

SRT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 2,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in StarTek during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in StarTek during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in StarTek during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.