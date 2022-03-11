Base Protocol (BASE) Price Reaches $5.11 on Top Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 1,198.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 1,983.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.11 or 0.00013172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00105053 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.