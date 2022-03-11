Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 191.7% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMWYY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.