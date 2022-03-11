BCS Wealth Management Acquires 4,552 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 255.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $129.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,799,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

