BCS Wealth Management Buys 1,144 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $39.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $798.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,361,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $932.27 and its 200 day moving average is $928.52. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

