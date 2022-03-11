BCS Wealth Management Buys 21,261 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $357,000.

NYSEARCA BSJN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. 2,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,773. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $25.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14.

