BCS Wealth Management Buys 6,396 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,674,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $93,333,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 356,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 27,825 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,725,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,686,000 after buying an additional 194,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $1,162,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ remained flat at $$53.23 during trading on Friday. 768,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,273,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

