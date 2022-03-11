BCS Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,838. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06.

