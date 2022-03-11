BCS Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 182.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,515. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.48 and a 12 month high of $82.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

