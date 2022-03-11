BCS Wealth Management Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 247.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 534,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 436,453 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 56,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Bank of America by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 14,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 49,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. 1,856,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,521,578. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $330.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.