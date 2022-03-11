BCS Wealth Management Has $1.62 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 441,248 shares of company stock worth $117,785,244. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

