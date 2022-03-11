BCS Wealth Management Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $155.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,946,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,455,555. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

