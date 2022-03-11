BCS Wealth Management Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,241 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,326,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 210,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 105,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,773. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $23.42.

