BCS Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $3.97 on Friday, reaching $327.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,050,906. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.76 and its 200 day moving average is $373.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

