BCS Wealth Management Purchases 87,367 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1,410.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,367 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 5.5% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.35. 210,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,843,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $126.72 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

