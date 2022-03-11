BCS Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 38,263 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.56% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 47.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 431.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.9% in the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period.

Shares of PNOV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,166. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

