BCS Wealth Management Takes $1.99 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Kimberly-Clark comprises 0.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.27. The company had a trading volume of 70,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,226. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $118.56 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

