Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000985 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $682,612.71 and approximately $19,438.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015514 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.