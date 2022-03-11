Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $41.13 million and $25.82 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00034937 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000750 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 109,698,920 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.